Asian NewsPakistani Christian Diaspora in Bangkok Honors Christian Heroes Ahead of Independence Day Asian NewsSeoul Archbishop: Human Dignity Must Remain Central in Age of AI Asian NewsCardinal David: When Good People Abandon Politics, Bad Politics Wins Vatican NewsPope Leo: Do Not Be Afraid, Jesus Does Not Abandon Us Asian NewsPhilippines Welcomes New Diocese as Calapan Begins a New Missionary Chapter Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. News Asian News Cardinal David: When Good People Abandon Politics, Bad Politics Wins Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, a diocese in the northern part of Metro Manila, the Philippines’ capital region, has urged Filipinos frustrated with their country’s political system not to withdraw from public life, warning that the disengagement of people committed to the common good can allow bad politics to prevail. More Asian News Seoul Archbishop: Human Dignity Must Remain Central in Age of AI Vatican News Pope Leo: Do Not Be Afraid, Jesus Does Not Abandon Us Asian News Pakistani Christian Diaspora in Bangkok Honors Christian Heroes Ahead of Independence Day Asian News Philippines: Jaro Archdiocese To Welcome Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrim Image Daily Reflection Feast of Saint Lawrence the Deacon August 10, 2026Reflection by Fr. Felmar Fiel, SVD Voice of Veritas National Youth Day 2025: The Youth are the Present of the Church Asian Bishops India: Odisha’s Christ Nagar Parish Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Remembers Pioneering Missionaries Feature Stories Feature Story August 9 Spells ‘Courage’ Lessonade One Plus Thousands Perspectives Commentaries Why Don’t You Speak? Commentaries "Magnifica Humanitas" and the Cry of the Poor Saints Saints The Reluctant Confessor Saints The Pilgrim Who Taught Us to Find God in All Things Pope Video August 2026 | For Evangelization in the City Let us pray that in large cities often marked by anonymity and loneliness we find new ways to proclaim the Gospel, discovering creative paths to build community. Sign Up for Our Newsletters Get awesome content in your inbox. Email Address First Name Last Name Learn more about RVA Videos Look through the lens Photo Gallery
Perspectives
Why Don’t You Speak?
"Magnifica Humanitas" and the Cry of the Poor